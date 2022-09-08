LoveDonegal Day is well underway

The hugely popular #LoveDonegal campaign is well underway.

The initiative is building on the success of previous campaigns and public interest.

Last years campaign reached over 17 million people across the world and had Donegal trending for several days across social media outlets. The campaign also won the Local Authority LAMA Awards in 2021 for the ‘Best Innovation for attracting inward investment’!

This year’s campaign centres on celebrating the art and creativity of Donegal and organisers of the event, Donegal County Council, want everyone to get involved and showcase their love for Donegal creatively. Whether its painting, drawing, sculpting or singing, music, dancing, or any other form of art. Your submissions are requested!

#LoveDonegal day is being held just two weeks in advance of Donegal Connect, a 3 day festival taking place from 23rd to 25th September celebrating Donegal’s connections right across the world.

The #LoveDonegal 2022 campaign aims to promote Donegal to as many people locally, nationally and internationally and tell them why Donegal is such an amazing place to live, work, study, explore and invest in! People are encouraged, wherever you are located to take part in the day and share why Donegal is so special and meaningful to you!

Taking part online is simple. All you have to do is use the #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú in your social media posts (across twitter and Instagram). You can also tag the us on Instagram (@Donegal_IrelandsDNA) and Twitter (Donegal_ie).