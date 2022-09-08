Search

08 Sept 2022

Widespread shock at tragic death of Donegal priest in road traffic collision

The Franciscan community announced the sad news

Widespread shock at tragic death of Donegal priest in road traffic collision

The Franciscan community in Rossnowlagh is mourning one of their brethren

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

08 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There has been a huge outpouring of sadness following news of the tragic death of Fr Florian, a member of the Franciscan community at Rossnowlagh Friary.

A spokesperson issued the following message: "Dear friends and patrons of the friary. It is with great sadness that I bring you the news that Fr Florian has returned to his loving God. He died from a motor accident yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon.

"Please keep his family and our community in your prayers please."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Rossnowlagh Friary Facebook page has been flooded with messages of condolences and shared memories of the much-loved Fr Florian:

"So sorry to learn this. May he Rest in eternal peace bless him. Such a lovely priest.
Sincere sympathy to his family, friends and friary family. May God bless him."

"So sad for all the community and Fr. Florian’s family and friends. Beautiful Priest, May he rest in peace."

"So sorry to hear this. Such a lovely, sincere priest. My condolences to the Franciscan Community on their loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

"Very sad news, Fr Florian was a lovely man. Condolences to everyone in the Friary and his family and friends. RIP Fr Florian."

"Such a shock and sad to hear, God Bless you all and sympathies to his family and the Franciscan community in Rossnowlagh."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media