Widespread shock at tragic death of Donegal priest in road traffic collision

There has been a huge outpouring of sadness following news of the tragic death of Fr Florian, a member of the Franciscan community at Rossnowlagh Friary.

A spokesperson issued the following message: "Dear friends and patrons of the friary. It is with great sadness that I bring you the news that Fr Florian has returned to his loving God. He died from a motor accident yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon.

"Please keep his family and our community in your prayers please."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Rossnowlagh Friary Facebook page has been flooded with messages of condolences and shared memories of the much-loved Fr Florian:

"So sorry to learn this. May he Rest in eternal peace bless him. Such a lovely priest.

Sincere sympathy to his family, friends and friary family. May God bless him."

"So sad for all the community and Fr. Florian’s family and friends. Beautiful Priest, May he rest in peace."

"So sorry to hear this. Such a lovely, sincere priest. My condolences to the Franciscan Community on their loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

"Very sad news, Fr Florian was a lovely man. Condolences to everyone in the Friary and his family and friends. RIP Fr Florian."

"Such a shock and sad to hear, God Bless you all and sympathies to his family and the Franciscan community in Rossnowlagh."