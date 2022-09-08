Warning issued to Donegal drivers as further thunderstorms and lightning forecast

Thunder and lightning warning issued for Donegal
Met Éireann has forecast another thunderstorm warning for Donegal. The status yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm tonight, Thursday.
Met Éireann is warning of local thunderstorms and lightning strikes resulting in poor driving conditions.
The warning was issued at 4pm today, Thursday.
The Road Safety Authority ask road users to exercise caution while using the roads when yellow weather warnings are in place.
