Just 26 apartments granted planning permission in border region in second quarter of year

The Border Region (Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Cavan) recorded the lowest number of apartments granted planning permission at 26 in quarter 2 of 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed.

In the second quarter of 2022, Dublin accounted for the majority of apartment planning permission approvals with 69.5% of the total.

Of the 7,058 planning permissions granted for all developments in Q2 2022, 2,161 were for new construction dwellings, 1,948 for other new constructions, 1,844 for extensions, and 1,105 permissions were for alterations and conversions.

There were 6,842 new apartments granted planning permission in Q2 2022.

Dublin had the highest proportion of new apartments approved with 69.5% of all apartments granted planning permission in the state, followed by the South-West region with 16.0% of apartment approvals, and the Mid-West with 6.5%.

The Eastern and Midland Region (comprised of the Dublin, Mid-East, and Midland areas) accounted for 5,083 new apartments, 74.3% of the total number of new apartments granted planning permission.

The Southern Region (composed of the South-West, South-East, and Mid-West areas) accounted for 24.5% of apartment approvals with the Northern and Western Region (made up of the Border and West areas) accounting for the remaining 1.2% of apartments granted planning permission.

The counties of Offaly, Roscommon, and Longford did not grant any planning permissions for apartments during the current quarter.

Commenting on the release, Shane O'Sullivan, Statistician in the Business Statistics Division, said:

"The number of dwelling units granted planning permission in Quarter 2 (April, May, and June) 2022 was 11,374.

Of this, 39.8% (4,532) were for houses and 60.2% (6,842) were for apartments. The numbers of houses approved grew by 16.6% since Quarter 2 2021. This contrasts with a 5.8% decline in the number of approved apartment applications over the same period. There was a total annual increase of 2.0% in the number of dwelling units approved.

"There has been a 32.2% increase recorded in the number of houses granted planning permission in the first six months of 2022 compared with the first six months of 2021.”