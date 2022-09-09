Bishop of Derry and Raphoe pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster has paid tribute to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday afternoon after reigning for over 70 years.

Bishop Forster said there is a "profound sadness" for everyone in the Diocese who held the Queen in their "hearts and prayers".

He said: "Queen Elizabeth’s reign has been unprecedented in its longevity. On her 21st birthday, long before many of us were born, the young Princess Elizabeth pledged that her whole life – whether it be long or short – would be devoted to our service. She was faithful to that promise throughout the 70 years of her reign.

"While no one could question her commitment to her people, she displayed equal fidelity to an even greater responsibility – her divine calling.

"Seventy years ago, on the eve of her coronation, she asked that God would give her wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises she would be making, and prayed that she would faithfully serve Him and her people all the days of her life.

"Those prayers were answered in abundance. Who of us can doubt that the words from Matthew’s Gospel have not already been said: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’?

"Our prayers are with the King, the Queen Consort, and all the Royal Family.

"God save The King."