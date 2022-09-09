Water outage issues at Drumlonagher in Donegal Town

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Drumlonagher, Donegal Town and surrounding areas
until 3pm this afternoon, September 9.
Irish water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Link here to get the up to date details of the ongoing situation.
