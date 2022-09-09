Boil water notice continues for Lettermacaward area

Irish Water say they are reminding customers served by the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply that a Boil Water Notice remains in place.

The notice, arising out of operational difficulties at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant, is in place to protect the health of approximately 2,200 customers in the Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery and Falmore areas, they say

In an updated statement this afternoon Irish Water said:

"Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Donegal County Council issued the Boil Water Notice on Friday, 12 August.

"Our drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Donegal County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Seamus O’Brien, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, has acknowledged the impact the Boil Water Notice is having on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We are continuing to work closely with Donegal County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future. Work to clean the clarification unit and replace filter media which are integral components of the water treatment process is ongoing and is likely to continue throughout September.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority, and this Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect customers following operational issues at the water treatment plant.

“Boil Water Notices are issued in order to safeguard public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue in order to lift the notice as quickly as possible, in agreement with the HSE.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled. Those who have concerns should contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water-quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.