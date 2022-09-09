Search

09 Sept 2022

Taoiseach speaks with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Taoiseach speaks with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

British Pm Liz Truss speaking outside Downing Street yesterday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Department of the Taoiseach's has confirmed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke by phone this afternoon.

He extended his sincere condolences to the UK Government, King Charles III and the Royal Family, and the British people on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

They reflected on her historic State visit to Ireland in 2011 and its contribution to advancing reconciliation and relations on these islands.

The Taoiseach also offered his congratulations to the Prime Minister on her appointment, and told how he looked forward to working constructively with her.

They discussed the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, their support for Ukraine, and recognised the substantive EU-UK cooperation as part of the global response.

They exchanged views on common challenges including soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living.

They discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, including the Northern Ireland Protocol, and agreed to keep in close contact in the weeks ahead.

