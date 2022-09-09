Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 9

The following deaths have occurred:

Mary Doherty White, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Doherty White, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Removal from Murphys Funeral Home today at 5pm on Friday, September 9 to her late home.

Funeral leaving her late home on Sunday, September 11 at 12.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh for Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ashe Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

The death has occurred following a road traffic accident of Fr Florian Farrelly OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Fr Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him. Funeral arrangements later.

Lena Boyle, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lena Boyle (The Gate), The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her own home from on Friday, September 9 at 2pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John McDevitt, Bunbeg/Fintown

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Mc Devitt, Knockastoler, Bunbeg, originally from Fintown.

Predeceased by his son Colm, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, son Liam, grandchildren Clodagh and Hayden and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X) on Thursday until Rosary at 8pm, and on Friday from 3pm to 6.45pm. Removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Saturday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Fintown cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm].

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to Medical 4 Letterkenny University Hospital.

Siobhan O'Carroll, Bundoran

The death has taken place, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, after a long and courageous battle bravely borne, of Siobhan O'Carroll, 3 Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran.

Predeceased by her parents Jack and Kathleen, her brother George and her beloved sister Jacqueline, she will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her heartbroken son James, her brother Declan (Eleanor), her sisters Annette (John Hargadon), Eileen (Martin Egan) and all her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (F91E92F) on Friday evening, from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Pat Britton, Donegal Town/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town and formerly of Ballyshannon,

He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Beloved husband to Mary, worshipped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Una Britton and brother Ernan.

House strictly private, please. His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (Eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, going to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

