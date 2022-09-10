Council to hold public meeting in search for housing land in Twin Towns

The search is part of the preparation of a local area plan for Ballybofey and Stranorlar
Donegal County Council is seeking land for future social housing and economic development in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.
The local authority is hosting a public meeting in the area later this month as part of the search for suitable development lands.
The search is part of the preparation of a local area plan for Ballybofey and Stranorlar as part of the new County Donegal development plan which will set out the development goals for the county from 2024 to 2030.
As part of the process, the council is seeking the public’s views on the issue. The meeting will include an initial welcome and introduction, smaller group discussions and the provision of group feedback to the wider meeting.
The public meeting will take place at Kee’s Hotel, Main Street, Stranorlar on Tuesday, September 20 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
