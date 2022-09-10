Dungloe regeneration master plan to be launched next week

A town centre regeneration strategy and action plan for Dungloe is to be published next week.

Donegal County Council says the plan is now complete and is scheduled for publication and launch.

A public consultation on the plan was held earlier this year. Local community groups who contributed to the preparation of the strategy and action plan include Dungloe Tidy Towns Committee, Dungloe Community Network, Forbairt na Rosann and the Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee.

The finalisation of the plan follows consultation with councillors in the Glenties Municipal District in July.

The council says the plan is aimed at unlocking the unique potential of Dungloe by taking into account its coastal and riverside setting as well as its Gaeltacht heritage and strong community spirit.

The local authority says the final document and master plan have been amended to take full account of the consultation with the elected member and the views of the public.

The launch of the plan is to take place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Dungloe public services centre.