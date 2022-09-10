Search

10 Sept 2022

Dungloe regeneration master plan to be launched next week

A public consultation on the plan was held earlier this year

The main street in Dungloe

Donegal County Council says the plan is aimed at unlocking the unique potential of Dungloe

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A town centre regeneration strategy and action plan for Dungloe is to be published next week.

Donegal County Council says the plan is now complete and is scheduled for publication and launch.

A public consultation on the plan was held earlier this year. Local community groups who contributed to the preparation of the strategy and action plan include  Dungloe Tidy Towns Committee, Dungloe Community Network, Forbairt na Rosann and the Mary from Dungloe Festival Committee.

The finalisation of the plan follows consultation with councillors in the Glenties Municipal District in July. 

More than 100 ESB customers affected by Newtowncunningham works

The council says the plan is aimed at unlocking the unique potential of Dungloe by taking into account its coastal and riverside setting as well as its Gaeltacht heritage and strong community spirit.

The local authority says the final document and master plan have been amended to take full account of the consultation with the elected member and the views of the public. 

The launch of the plan is to take place on  Tuesday, September 13 at the Dungloe public services centre. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media