Search

10 Sept 2022

Dozens of Donegal community groups benefit from €94,000 windfall

Wind farm developer funding community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres

Dozens of Donegal community groups benefit from €94,000 windfall

ommy O’Brien of SSE Renewables, right, with Letterkenny Rugby Club coach Boyd Robinson PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Some 64 community groups in Donegal are to benefit from €94,000 of funding from a leading energy developer.

SSE Renewables is funding community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres through its Meentycat Community Fund. 

The fund distributes funding on behalf of Meentycat and Culliagh Wind Farms.  This autumn, SSE Renewables will launch a community fund for Lenalea Wind Farm in Donegal, which it is co-developing with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Dungloe regeneration master plan to be launched next week

A public consultation on the plan was held earlier this year

Letterkenny Rugby Club is one of the organisations to benefit from the funding. It has received funding towards a specialised  first aid room and enhanced equipment to deal with specialised rugby injuries. Shaun McGuinness, club president at Letterkenny Rugby Club said: “Through the support of the Meentycat Community Fund we have been able to deliver a fit for purpose first aid room with the necessary facilities in an easily accessible location to better serve all the members of the club and ensure we have the most up to date equipment to treat any injury or emergency. Thanks to the Meentycat Community Fund this will make the club more accessible to all members of the community.”

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “Our community benefit funds continue to support numerous communities across Ireland and demonstrates our continued commitment to the local communities around our wind farms. Since the administration of our first community benefit fund in Ireland in 2003 we have grown to now administering over 20 community funds annually with a value of €1m per year. It is inspiring to see our funding help bring to life so many important and innovative community projects across the country.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media