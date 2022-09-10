Dozens of Donegal community groups benefit from €94,000 windfall

Some 64 community groups in Donegal are to benefit from €94,000 of funding from a leading energy developer.

SSE Renewables is funding community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres through its Meentycat Community Fund.

The fund distributes funding on behalf of Meentycat and Culliagh Wind Farms. This autumn, SSE Renewables will launch a community fund for Lenalea Wind Farm in Donegal, which it is co-developing with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Letterkenny Rugby Club is one of the organisations to benefit from the funding. It has received funding towards a specialised first aid room and enhanced equipment to deal with specialised rugby injuries. Shaun McGuinness, club president at Letterkenny Rugby Club said: “Through the support of the Meentycat Community Fund we have been able to deliver a fit for purpose first aid room with the necessary facilities in an easily accessible location to better serve all the members of the club and ensure we have the most up to date equipment to treat any injury or emergency. Thanks to the Meentycat Community Fund this will make the club more accessible to all members of the community.”

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “Our community benefit funds continue to support numerous communities across Ireland and demonstrates our continued commitment to the local communities around our wind farms. Since the administration of our first community benefit fund in Ireland in 2003 we have grown to now administering over 20 community funds annually with a value of €1m per year. It is inspiring to see our funding help bring to life so many important and innovative community projects across the country.”