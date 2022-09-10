Flights from Donegal Airport ‘indefinitely delayed’ due to system outage

The Saturday afternoon flight from Donegal Airport to Dublin has been cancelled
Flights from Donegal Airport have been delayed due to what the airport has described as a system outage.
The airport is offering coach transport to passengers booked on the Aer Lingus Saturday afternoon flight to Dublin, which has been cancelled.
The airport announced on social media that flights are “indefinitely delayed” due to “a system outage with Aer Lingus”.
“Unfortunately our staff have no access to systems to check any reservations, flight times etc for intending passengers,” the airport said.
A coach for passengers booked on flight EI3403, which was due to take off from the Carrickfinn airport at 1.55pm on Saturday, was to depart at 1.30pm for Dublin Airport. Passengers wishing to avail of the coach were advised to check in at the airport at normal check-in times.
The airport said it will update with any information it receives from Aer Lingus.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.