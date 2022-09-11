Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 11

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret Gaffney, Kildare/Kincasslagh

- Patsy McDermott, Moville

- Mary Doherty White, Carndonagh

- Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

- Pat Britton, Donegal Town/Ballyshannon

- Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

Margaret Gaffney, Kildare/Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Margaret Gaffney (née McGonagle), Leixlip, Kildare and formerly of Kincasslagh and Owey Island, Co Donegal.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and dear mother of Colm, Caroline, Louise, Peter and Kevin. Pre-deceased by her loving parents James and Peggy and her sister Grace.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Sarah, Sophie, Ben, Annabelle, Emily Rose, Amelia, Bobby, Jamie and Elliott, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Naomi, Bee and Helen, brothers James and John, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Leixlip on Saturday, September 10 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home in Leixlip on Sunday morning, September 11 at 10am travelling to her family home at Gortnasade, Kincasslagh. Reposing there on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 12, to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Cruit cemetery.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on the Kincasslagh Parish Facebook page.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. www.cancer.ie or St. Brigid’s Hospice. https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/.

Patsy McDermott, Moville



The death has taken place of Patsy McDermott, Bredagh Glen, Moville. Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Columba’s, Church, Ballinacrea.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, to the Donegal Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Mary Doherty White, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Doherty White, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Removal from Murphys Funeral Home today at 5pm on Friday, September 9 to her late home.

Funeral leaving her late home on Sunday, September 11 at 12.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh for Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ashe Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

The death has occurred following a road traffic accident of Fr Florian Farrelly OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath. He was predeceased by his brother Fr Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him.

His remains will be received on Sunday, September 11 at The Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal F94 PH21 for evening prayers at 5pm. Reposing after 10am Mass on Monday to 6.30pm. Removal from The Franciscan Friary on Tuesday morning September 13 at 8am to arrive in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath, N91 X279 for 12pm funeral Mass with burial afterward in the Franciscan Cemetery.

Pat Britton, Donegal Town/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town and formerly of Ballyshannon,

He passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Beloved husband to Mary, worshipped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Una Britton and brother Ernan.

House strictly private, please. His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (Eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, going to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

