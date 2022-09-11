Search

11 Sept 2022

Dublin flights from Donegal Airport return after Aer Lingus system outage

Aer Lingus had to cancel 51 flights to and from Dublin Airport

Saturday's lunchtime flight from Donegal Airport to Dublin was cancelled 

Declan Magee

11 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Aer Lingus flights from Donegal Airport have returned after the airline said its systems were restored and flights on Sunday were scheduled to operate as normal.

The Saturday lunchtime flight from Donegal to Dublin was cancelled after Aer Lingus had to cancel 51 flights to and from Dublin Airport involving UK or European destinations. Donegal Airport laid on a coach to Dublin for passengers booked on the flight from Carrickfinn.

Aer Lingus apologised to customers saying the system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider.

It said customers are advised to come to airports on Sunday at the normal time for their scheduled flight.

Donegal Airport said its 10.30am flight on Sunday morning to Dublin was scheduled to depart on time.

Two flights a day from Donegal to Dublin are operated by Emerald Airlines under Aer Lingus.

