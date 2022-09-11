Search

11 Sept 2022

Sinn Féin to bring Dáil motion to cut energy costs

The proposals from finance spokesman Pearse Doherty would cut electricity bills to 2021 levels

Cost of living crisis

The Sinn Féin plan includes making a double child benefit payment for every child.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sinn Féin’s spokesman on finance, Pearse Doherty,  has announced that the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to cut energy costs.

The Donegal TD has called on all TDs to back Sinn Féin’s proposals which would cut electricity bills to 2021 levels.

The plan also outlines the need for a windfall tax, proposes introducing cash payments to help low and middle-income households with energy bills and making a double child benefit payment for every child.

“Energy bills are sky-rocketing and families across the country are worried sick about paying their bills,” he said. 

Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death

“Prices are going up and up, yet the Government is failing to act.”

He accused the Government of dragging its heels over the cost of living crisis after refusing Sinn Féin’s calls for an emergency budget before the summer.

“People can’t wait; they need help and they need it now. Sinn Féin will use our time in the Dáil next week to bring forward our plan to cut energy costs urgently. The government must back our plan and ensure workers and families get a much-needed break from these costs.

“These are all important steps which could be introduced quickly to make a real difference to hard-pressed workers and families who are worried about how they will pay their bills. People need reassurance now that they will be able to afford their bills.”



