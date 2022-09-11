Donegal Boardwalk Resort to develop spa, glamping and camping facilities

There are plans for a major redevelopment at the stunning Donegal Boardwalk Resort.

Sheephaven Bay View Limited has sought planning permission for a huge upgrade at the popular facility.

A proposed new development at the facility would see the addition of a glamping development.

The proposed facility would include ten glamping pods, five pitches for tents and ten spaces for camper vans.

The works would also see the construction of a reception building with a small shop and cafe. The building would also include showers, toilets, laundry facilities and other ancillary works.

The proposal also provides for connection to the existing sewage system that will be upgraded as part of the works.

Further planing permission has been sought to convert the existing ground floor sports hall to create staff facilities, three apartments, a reception area and a gym.

There are plans for the construction of an extension to create a covered outdoor gym.

The existing offices and staff facilities on the first floor are to be converted to apartments with a first floor extension including the provision of dormer windows within a proposed mezzanine level within the existing sport hall to create six apartments.

The current basement storage would be extended and converted to become a spa facility.

The Donegal Boardwalk Resort consists presently of 27 coastal lodges on 150 acres close to the Trá Mór Beach.

In 2021, the Donegal Boardwalk Resort sold for more than €3.8 million having bee purchased in 2017 for €3.25 million.

The Melcorpo property group bought the resort, which overlooks Sheephaven Bay, last September.