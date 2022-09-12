Man arrested after Bundoran burglaries 

Ballyshannon gardaí say they responded to reports of a number of burglaries in the Westend area of Bundoran on Sunday
A man has been arrested after a number of burglaries in Bundoran at the weekend.
Ballyshannon gardaí say they responded to reports of a number of burglaries in the Westend area of Bundoran on Sunday.
A man in his 40s was arrested in the area and was taken to Ballyshannon garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí say a number of items which had been reported as stolen were recovered. The male has been charged to appear in court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.