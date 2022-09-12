Search

12 Sept 2022

Men’s Shed Carn launch new ‘storytelling’ project on history of farming in Inishowen

Men’s Shed Carn launch new ‘storytelling’ project on history of farming in Inishowen

Hugh Gordon ploughing the fields in Clonmany in the 1950s

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Men’s Shed Carn has launched a new ‘storytelling’ project which will focus on the history of farming in Inishowen (both past and present), later this month.

Storytelling is such a major part of rural life in Donegal (particularly in the longer winter months) and the new farming history project aims to keep this rich tradition alive through a series of eight free sessions running up until January 2023.

Funded by the Development Fund Initiative (DFI) at Donegal County Council and supported by local councillors Johnny McGuinness, Martin McDermott and Albert Doherty, the first of the free storytelling sessions will be led by genealogist Jennifer Doherty from Clonmany.

Deborah Shiels, Project Co-ordinator of the new storytelling project in the Men’s Shed Carn said: “Sharing farming stories with friends, neighbours and our younger generation is a great way of creating social bonds – like in our not-too-distant past when local homes would fill up with young and old alike to listen to tales until the early hours.

“Indeed, this important sharing of farming stories has helped create lifelong friendships in the past and it can also help in terms of our mental health and wellbeing today – or simply put it’s good for our souls!

“We’re therefore hoping to get the wider community involved in exploring their local farming heritage – an original idea that came from the men in the Shed themselves.

“The aim is to get both young and older members of the community involved and sharing their stories, rekindling friendships and exploring farming throughout the years – and still in many cases today.

“We’d also like people in the local community to be aware of the interest others have in what they have to say and the importance that their personal input would have in our ongoing storytelling sessions.

“We are also intending to work closely with local genealogists and heritage groups to open up these events throughout the wider Inishowen peninsula.”

Deborah added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to not only encourage people to attend our storytelling sessions but also to bring along and share their old photos or memorabilia from the bygone days of farming in Inishowen – which we’ll then collect to form an exhibition in the final week of our project.

“Importantly, as a main aim of the Men’s Shed project is to support, assist and engage men from the local area, we’re hoping the input from the community during these storytelling sessions will also open up ideas for future training, interaction and activities in the Shed.”

The project begins with an ‘introductory session’ from 7.00-9.00pm on Thursday, September 29 in their premises on the Moville Road.

For further information on the new storytelling project in the Men’s Shed Carn email mens.shed.carn@gmail.com or phone Deborah Shiels on 0838422088.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media