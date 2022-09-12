Man fined over early morning abuse of Gardaí at Downings Beach

A 22-year-old man who verbally abused a Garda on a Donegal beach has been fined.

Gardaí attended Downings Beach at around 6am on July 31, 2021 and found a group of males who were described as being ‘highly intoxicated’.

One of the men, Sean Quinn, with an address at Mullacreevie Park in Armagh, became abusive to Gardaí.

“Given the hour of the morning and the location, where there are caravan sites with young families, the disturbance woke people from their beds,” Garda Adam Daly told Letterkenny District Court.

Gardaí noted evidence of alcohol and empty bottles discarded in the vicinity. The males were given direction to leave, but did not comply,

When arrested and cautioned, Quinn told Gardaí: “I’ll fucking do what I want. Fuck you, pigs.”

The court heard how Quinn, who was not preset for the hearing, had resisted arrest before being conveyed to Milford Garda Station.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton said that Quinn had no previous convictions. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was not paid.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said it was ‘entirely unsatisfactory’ that Gardaí were subjected to such abuse.

Judge Cunningham convicted Quinn and fined him €150, giving four months to pay.