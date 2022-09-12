Search

12 Sept 2022

Burgers being cooked, items being sold and high spirits at Glenties Fair day

Organisers delighted with the success of the festival this year

Thousands of people attent Glenties Harvest Fair day

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin at Glenties Harvest Fair

12 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Those affiliated with Glenties Harvest Fair are hailing the event a huge success and describing it as the biggest fair to date. 

The fair returned this year for the first time since the pandemic and thousands of people have made their way to the town since Thursday. Bardas O'Donnell said that around ten thousand people visited the town on Saturday with many more are expected to arrive as today progresses. 

The streets of the town are lined with stalls with traders selling everything form bicycle pump repair kits, mats, throws, sheep and bubble guns. Walking towards Roddy's bar on the main street, there is a smell of burgers being cooked and bubbles bob by on the breeze. A stall nearby is selling bubble guns which is proving popular with many of the children.   

A carnival atmosphere at the Glenties Harvest Day parade

Organisers delighted with how events are going at Glenties Harvest Fair

Inside Roddy's a popular Glenties pub, Philip Rodgers is busy behind the bar. He says that the crowds this year reflect how much the event was missed and is delighted with how the festival has gone, to date. 

Along the street, people who met only at the fair are meeting for the first time in years. Traditional Irish musicians on the main street. This year, organisers reintroduced the sheep pens and many people are making their way to the pens to see the animals - like in times gone by. 

