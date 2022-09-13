Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 13

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Clare Doherty (née Mullally), Letterkenny and Dublin

- Bridget Mc Dermott (née Peoples), Braide, Lifford

- Kathleen Neeson (née Guthrie), Clady and formerly of Castlefin

- Christopher McFadden, Magheroarty

- John Gormley, Muff

- Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

- Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

Mary Clare Doherty (née Mullally), Letterkenny and Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Clare Doherty (née Mullally), Letterkenny and Dublin.

Affectionately known as, and referred to by family and friends as Clare. Her husband Neil predeceased her.

Privileged to call her mother are Michael (Barb), Neil (Krystelle), Clare, Kevin (Laura). Adoring grandmother of Mya and Aman, Stephen, Bella and Brandon. Clare is survived by her sister Carmel, USA, brother, Stephen, Ireland, brothers-in-law John (Mary) Michael (Nuala) Ireland.

Clare Doherty died on September 8, last, of natural causes.

A kind and gentle soul, Clare lived a life of service as a teacher with the HWCDSB and the HWDSB. Humble in her achievements she graduated from University College Dublin, before emigrating to Toronto Canada, where she met and married Neil.

Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home (1919 King St E, Hamilton, Ontario) on Tuesday, September 13 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Eugene Catholic Church (232 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) on Wednesday, September 14 at 10am. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 600 Garden Spring Gardens Rd, Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Joe McNulty, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death occurred peacefully at his home of Joe McNulty, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Joe will be lovingly missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters and son, Annemarie Lawrence (Gary) , Arlene Duddy (Cathal), Nuala Green (Michael), Joanne Doherty (Michael), Joseph, Elaine Carlin (John), Claire McGirr (Michael) and all his 15 beloved grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Anne Ross, Hugh-Alander, Margaret McBride, Nora McNulty, Bridget Kelly, Colm, Tommy, Noel-Jazer, Martin, Eugene all his extended family and friends.

Joe was predeceased by his parents Robert and Ellen and brother Willie.

Reposing at his late residence, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston. The wake is private please from 11pm to 11am and family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart foundation, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Bridget Mc Dermott (née Peoples), Braide, Lifford

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Mc Dermott (née Peoples), Braide, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by her partner Vincent McGrath, daughters Nicola, Janine, her step-children Gareth, Trevor, Angeline, Annmarie, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters Shaun, Rosemary, Veronica, Ann, Francis and all her extended family and friends.

Bridget was predeceased by her parents Maureen and Manus and her brothers Colm and Paul

Reposing at her late residence, Braide, Lifford.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Kathleen Neeson (née Guthrie), Clady and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place on September at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen Neeson (née Guthrie), 2 Glenmore Drive, Clady and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved wife of Jackie, much-loved mother of Glenn, Aaron, Rhona and Lisa and sister of Noel.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, September 14 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother and family circle.

Family Flowers only, please.

Christopher McFadden, Magheroarty

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Christopher Mc Fadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Tuesday, September 13 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam: https://bit.ly/3ByZ7YJ.

Family flowers, only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Wake is private to family, neighbours and friends please. Family time after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

John Gormley, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gormley, Kilderry, Muff.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much-loved father of Declan, Deirdre, Darina, Grainne, Niamh, Cliona and Emer.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 13 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Muff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.iskaheenparish.com. House private at the request of the deceased.

Fr Florian Farrelly OFM

The death has occurred following a road traffic accident of Fr Florian Farrelly OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath. He was predeceased by his brother Fr Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him. His sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him.

His remains were received on Sunday, September 11 at The Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, F94 PH21, for evening prayers.

Removal from The Franciscan Friary on Tuesday, September 13 at 8am to arrive in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath, N91 X279 for 12pm funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Franciscan Cemetery.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie