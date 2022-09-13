Search

13 Sept 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses to Stranorlar burglary

Three men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered

Gardai appeal for witnesses to Stranorlar burglary

Chapel Street, Stranorlar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie


Gardai have issued an appeal to the public to help them in their search for three men who broke into an apartment in Stranorlar last Friday night, September 9.

The incident occurred at Chapel Street around 8pm when three men wearing dark clothes with their faces covered broke into the premises.

They gained entry through an apartment that had been unlocked and smashed up a television, a computer monitor a PC, and a bathroom window.

They then left in the direction of Main Street.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm or who may have dash cam footage to get in touch with them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

News

