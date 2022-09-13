Search

13 Sept 2022

Ballyshannon man almost lost €6,000 to a scammer

Gardai renew appeal to public to be aware of scammers

13 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

The dangers of scammers obtaining private details have been highlighted again this week as gardaí have revealed but for some quick thinking, a Ballyshannon man could have been duped out of €6,000.

They say there is a current scam involving people purporting to be representatives from a phone company.

"Once the caller has falsely introduced himself, the recipient of the call is then instructed to then download an app onto their mobile phone. If this happens then the scammer can take control of their phone remotely. In some cases, the scammer was even able to send text messages on the person's phone, said a garda spokesperson today.

"They then tell the recipient they are now owed a refund and they want to give you money and request bank details in order to do this. However, if the bank details are provided they then attempt to make a withdrawal.

"One of our callers reported that they tried to withdraw over €6,000 from his account in the Ballyshannon district within the past few days. Thankfully it was stopped in time but it's so easily done. The scammers were persistent, they kept ringing. They had a lot of details and sometimes that's what makes people believe them."

The garda spokesperson added even if a caller knew your personal details you should not trust such a call.

"Scammers are constantly thinking of new ways to swindle people out of their hard-earned money. Don't make life easy for them, never provide personal details or bank details over the phone, by text message, or by e-mail. Never download an app at the rest of a caller, regardless of who they say they are.

"Should you receive a similar type of call and you are in fact a customer of the company named by the caller, just hang up and contact the company yourself and verify directly if it's a legitimate call. If you are not a customer of the company just hang up. If anyone is contacting you trying to give you money, that's normally too good to be true"

The spokesperson added if you thought you had fallen victim to this or any other type of scam contact your bank and report the matter to the gardaí.

"It is important to act quickly."

