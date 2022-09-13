Trial for man over burglary of rural Donegal home while armed with a wheel brace

A man who allegedly burgled a house in rural Donegal while armed with a wheel brace is set to go on trial

James Gallagher a 36-year-old from Cushlawn Park, Tallaght will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court

It is alleged that Gallagher committed a burglary of the home of Edward Sweeney at Doaghbeg Fanad on September 23 2018 and at the time had with him a weapon of offence to wit a wheel brace.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 13 (1) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001

At Letterkenny District Court, Garda Adam Daly gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Gallagher.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to the accused being forwarded to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18, 2022

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Kevin Tunney and one senior counsel was assigned.