Trial for man over burglary of rural Donegal home while armed with a wheel brace

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court
A man who allegedly burgled a house in rural Donegal while armed with a wheel brace is set to go on trial
James Gallagher a 36-year-old from Cushlawn Park, Tallaght will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court
It is alleged that Gallagher committed a burglary of the home of Edward Sweeney at Doaghbeg Fanad on September 23 2018 and at the time had with him a weapon of offence to wit a wheel brace.
The alleged offence is contrary to Section 13 (1) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001
At Letterkenny District Court, Garda Adam Daly gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Gallagher.
Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to the accused being forwarded to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18, 2022
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Kevin Tunney and one senior counsel was assigned.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.