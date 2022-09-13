Search

13 Sept 2022

Sheep rules the road - ewe better believe it!

Traffic delays between Kilross junction and Stranorlar

Our wooly wanderer on his way from Kilross to Stranorlar this morning

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

13 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Traffic travelling on the Stranorlar to Letterkenny road this morning was brought to a standstill when one wooly wanderer took control of one of the lanes on the N13 near the busy Kilross junction.

Motorists can usually expect all kinds of traffic here but a sheep hogging the carriageway is something you don't see that often.

It's not clear where the animal came from but farmers in the area should be aware that one stray is on the loose.

There are a few baa' d corners in this area so proceed with caution - ewe heard it here first!

