Calls for expressions of interest for the Enterprise Building, Burtonport

The shape of the harbour area around Burtonport will become known shortly now that Donegal County Council has now called on entrepreneurs to present their ideas for future development there.

Burtonport Harbour Redevelopment is being funded bythe council and the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment is presently under construction (below) and will address vacancy and dereliction and deliver a new multi-user harbour environment with a new road regime, enhanced public realm and improved parking facilities.

Phase 2 (below) includes the construction of a new harbour user building and enterprise building. This call for expressions of interest specifically concerns the new enterprise building.

The enterprise building is being developed to provide opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Key features include:

Total floor area – 271 m² (2917 sq. ft);

Building can be sub-divided into a number of units;

Kitchenette, toilets and storage areas to be provided;

Current status – detailed designs for the layout of the building are being prepared by the project architect (EOI’s received will feed into the design process);

Estimated building completion date – Q1 2024.



Objectives for the Burtonport Enterprise Building include the creation of employment opportunities; stimulation of entrepreneurship to support economic development thereby strengthening the sustainability of the rural community in the area; attraction of increased footfall to the harbour area and avoidance of any displacement.

Some of the initial work done at the harbour site

Expressions of Interest (EOI) proposals must demonstrate how the objectives for the Burtonport Enterprise Building, listed above, will be met and must be submitted by 4pm, Friday, September 23.

For an EOI application form and further information go to: www.donegalcoco.ie