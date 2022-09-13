Search

13 Sept 2022

Green light for Ballybofey housing after Mulrine’s objection

A Bord Pleanála has overruled an inspector’s recommendation that permission be refused for the development at Barnes Court.

Green light for Ballybofey housing after Mulrine’s objection

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Bord Pleanála has given permission for a new housing development which was objected to by the owners of the Mulrine’s factory.

Sixteen conditions were attached to the ruling of An Bord Pleanála that the development at Barnes Court, Ballybofey, in the name of applicant Andrei Bogdan can proceed.

The planning authority overruled an inspector’s recommendation that permission be refused.

The proposed development would see the construction of five two-bedroom terraced houses with associated private open space amenities.

Milford homes and business affected by 'raw, rough stench'

Local restauranteur says of of a foul odour emanating from the wastewater treatment plant: “At times it is so bad that, if you had a weak stomach, you wouldn’t eat your dinner at the time.”

There is a provision for the development of a pedestrian footpath to connect to the existing footpath network  as well as connection to adjoining foul and storm water sewers and public water mains.

Car parking facilities are also to be provided.

P Mulrine & Sons lodged an objection in January after Donegal County Council granted conditional planning permission last December.

An inspector carrier out an assessment in April of this year and gave the opinion that the ‘applicant has not encapsulated within the red edge of the application site all the land that would be needed for his development, and he has not obtained the consent of all the affected landowners.’

The inspector noted the noise generated by the nearby factory and said that the granting of permission would ‘ be premature, as it would risk a scenario in which, potentially, the public health of residents would be jeopardised.’.

In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation, An Bord Pleanála says it considered ‘the totality of the documentation on file received at application and appeal stages’.

“The Applicant has sufficient interest to undertake the proposed development, including world on lands within the ownership/control of the planning authority,” An Bord Pleanála say.

The planning authority said that the proposed development ‘would constitute an appropriate use at this location’.

Sixteen conditions are attached to the granting of permission.

Before works can begin, an agreement is to be reached between the developer and the authority that restricts all houses permitted to first occupation by individual purchasers.

All service cables are to be located underground, public lighting must be provided and a construction management plan is to be provided.

Car parking areas at the site are to be provided with electric vehicle charging points and the site is to be landscaped.

The developer must lodge a cash deposit to secure the provision and satisfactory completion and maintenance of roads, footpaths, water mains, drains, public open space and other services.

A financial contribution is also to be made in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefitting development in the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media