Search

13 Sept 2022

North-West Simon Community provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region last year


Charity announces details of its first fundraising motorbike ride

North-West Simon Community provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region last year

On yer bike ...for charity

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

13 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

North-West Simon Community today announced details of its first Charity Motorbike Ride supported by Supermac’s.

Starting at 11am on Saturday, September 24, three groups of motorbikes will simultaneously ride between the Supermac’s outlets in Carrick on Shannon, Donegal, and Sligo. 

In 2021, the North West Simon Community provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region, and 58% of the money to pay for this work came from public fundraising.

Homelessness can happen anywhere in the North West and it is hoped as people see the motorbikes travel through the three counties, they will consider supporting this charity once again.

Supermac’s owner/operators Ken Foley in Sligo and Donegal and Enda Mc Govern in Carrick-on Shannon will contribute €500 on behalf of each outlet, and provide parking for the bikes throughout the day.

Each Supermac outlet will have donation buckets on their counters where members of the public will be able to support the Bike Ride. 

Mr Foley explained that groups of bikers will depart their local Supermac outlet at 11am on Saturday, September 24 and ride anti-clockwise through the three counties, stopping at each of the other outlets in turn.

Mr McGovern said that bikes will be coming and going to our outlets throughout the day and he is hoping that the opportunity to see some of the biggest motorbikes in the region will attract spectators to support this very worthy cause.

For anyone who can't make it to the Supermac’s outlets on the day can support North West Simon Community by visiting: https://www.northwestsimon.ie/donate-now/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media