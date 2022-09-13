North-West Simon Community provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region last year

North-West Simon Community today announced details of its first Charity Motorbike Ride supported by Supermac’s.

Starting at 11am on Saturday, September 24, three groups of motorbikes will simultaneously ride between the Supermac’s outlets in Carrick on Shannon, Donegal, and Sligo.

In 2021, the North West Simon Community provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region, and 58% of the money to pay for this work came from public fundraising.

Homelessness can happen anywhere in the North West and it is hoped as people see the motorbikes travel through the three counties, they will consider supporting this charity once again.

Supermac’s owner/operators Ken Foley in Sligo and Donegal and Enda Mc Govern in Carrick-on Shannon will contribute €500 on behalf of each outlet, and provide parking for the bikes throughout the day.

Each Supermac outlet will have donation buckets on their counters where members of the public will be able to support the Bike Ride.

Mr Foley explained that groups of bikers will depart their local Supermac outlet at 11am on Saturday, September 24 and ride anti-clockwise through the three counties, stopping at each of the other outlets in turn.

Mr McGovern said that bikes will be coming and going to our outlets throughout the day and he is hoping that the opportunity to see some of the biggest motorbikes in the region will attract spectators to support this very worthy cause.

For anyone who can't make it to the Supermac’s outlets on the day can support North West Simon Community by visiting: https://www.northwestsimon.ie/donate-now/