Search

13 Sept 2022

Ramelton man charged with cannabis cultivation

The man faces a trial over the alleged cultivation of cannabis after a book of evidence was served on him this week

Cannabis

Reporter:

Court Reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A 52-year-old from Ramelton will go on trial charged with cultivating cannabis.

A book of evidence was served on Nicholas Hanlon at Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Hanlon stands accused that he did, without licence, cultivate plants of the genus cannabis at his home, at Wheelie Lea, Pound Street, Ramelton.

Hanlon also faces a charge of having unlawfully in his possession, a controlled drug to wit, namely cannabis herb.

The charges are dated July 28, 2021 and are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

Garda Adam Daly gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Hanlon, who is represented by solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning to Hanlon, who was present in court, but did not speak during the brief hearing.

A section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews was made by Judge Cunningham.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media