Deadline for Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction competitions extended

The deadline for entries to the 2022 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions has been extended to Friday, September 23. All entries, online and postal, must be received by midnight on that date.
The 2022 Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions are designed to recognise and reward talented writers who, in the footsteps of William Allingham, seek to launch or further their careers. The Allingham Festival offers competitions for adult writers of poetry and flash fiction.
Full competition rules, guidelines, and entry forms are found at https://www.allinghamfestival.com/fiction-poetry-competitions
The organisers encourage everyone to share this information with other writers and workshop participants.
"Good luck to all writers," a spokesperson said.
