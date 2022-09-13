Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, September 13

The following deaths have occurred:

Hughie Gallagher, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Middle Keeldrum, Gortahork, F92 DP63.



Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Nan. Survived by his sisters Breid, Madge, Kathleen, Ellen and brother Danny, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains left Gortahork Funeral Premises at 6pm on Tuesday going to his residence at Lower Keeldrum.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. There will be a shuttle bus in operation from the main road to the house.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Bridget Patricia Ward, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Patricia (Pat) Ward, Edininfagh, Glenties, F94 XD26 and formerly Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Owen, brothers Christy and Michael and sister Maura.

Sadly missed by her sons David and Kevin and daughter Anne-Marie, sisters Margaret, Josephine and Anne and brothers Peter and Jimmy.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 6pm on Tuesday with removal at 7pm going to her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday going to the Church of the Holy Family, Edininfagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Brennan-Nordal, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Florida of Angela Brennan-Nordal (née Sweeney), formerly of Ardcrone House, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Predeceased by her first husband Neil Brennan, Meenacross and late husband Nev Nordal, Florida.

The Funeral Mass will take place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Florida on Thursday morning, September 15 at 11am.

James Murray, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of James Murray, 284 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Noel, Olivia, Bridgeen Joanne, and the late baby Sonya. Cherished brother of Tom, Patrick, Anthony, and the late William, Mary Rose, Frances, Annie, Carmel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife son, daughters, brothers, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 2pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, September 16 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 2pm to 10pm each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at http://www.churchservices.tv/ stranorlar

Mary Clare Doherty (née Mullally), Letterkenny and Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Clare Doherty (née Mullally), Letterkenny and Dublin.

Affectionately known as, and referred to by family and friends as Clare. Her husband Neil predeceased her.

Privileged to call her mother are Michael (Barb), Neil (Krystelle), Clare, Kevin (Laura). Adoring grandmother of Mya and Aman, Stephen, Bella and Brandon. Clare is survived by her sister Carmel, USA, brother, Stephen, Ireland, brothers-in-law John (Mary) Michael (Nuala) Ireland.

Clare Doherty died on September 8, last, of natural causes.

A kind and gentle soul, Clare lived a life of service as a teacher with the HWCDSB and the HWDSB. Humble in her achievements she graduated from University College Dublin, before emigrating to Toronto Canada, where she met and married Neil.

Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home (1919 King St E, Hamilton, Ontario) on Tuesday, September 13 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Eugene Catholic Church (232 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) on Wednesday, September 14 at 10am. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 600 Garden Spring Gardens Rd, Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Joe McNulty, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death occurred peacefully at his home of Joe McNulty, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Joe will be lovingly missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters and son, Annemarie Lawrence (Gary) , Arlene Duddy (Cathal), Nuala Green (Michael), Joanne Doherty (Michael), Joseph, Elaine Carlin (John), Claire McGirr (Michael) and all his 15 beloved grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Anne Ross, Hugh-Alander, Margaret McBride, Nora McNulty, Bridget Kelly, Colm, Tommy, Noel-Jazer, Martin, Eugene all his extended family and friends.

Joe was predeceased by his parents Robert and Ellen and brother Willie.

Reposing at his late residence, 347 Ard Baithin, St Johnston. The wake is private please from 11pm to 11am and family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart foundation, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Bridget Mc Dermott (née Peoples), Braide, Lifford

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Mc Dermott (née Peoples), Braide, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by her partner Vincent McGrath, daughters Nicola, Janine, her step-children Gareth, Trevor, Angeline, Annmarie, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters Shaun, Rosemary, Veronica, Ann, Francis and all her extended family and friends.

Bridget was predeceased by her parents Maureen and Manus and her brothers Colm and Paul

Reposing at her late residence, Braide, Lifford.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Kathleen Neeson (née Guthrie), Clady and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place on September at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen Neeson (née Guthrie), 2 Glenmore Drive, Clady and formerly of Castlefin.

Beloved wife of Jackie, much-loved mother of Glenn, Aaron, Rhona and Lisa and sister of Noel.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, September 14 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother and family circle.

Family Flowers only, please.

Paddy Doherty, Scotland/Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, of Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Dunfermline, Scotland, formerly Upper Corraine, Ballybofey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bella (née Kelly) formerly of Ballykerrigan; children Liz, Mike, Andrena, Patrick and Leona and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 14 in St Margaret’s RC Church, Dunfermline, Scotland at 12noon. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://stmargaretsdunfermline.co.uk/stream/.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher.

Predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, Daria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of Daria's life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

