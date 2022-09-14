Gardaí appeal for assistance tracing missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Bernard McConway who was last seen in the Buncrana area yesterday evening of Tuesday, September 13.
Bernard is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, light brown hair, and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Bernard's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Bernard's whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
