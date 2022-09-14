Council taking enforcement action over unauthorised Inch development

Donegal County Council has confirmed it is taking enforcement action against an unauthorised development at a site on Inch where work has been going on for more than 18 months.

The work on a six-acre field at Grange, close to Inch pier, which is in the Lough Swilly special area of conservation, has been continuing on and off since late 2020. No planning permission has been sought for the work. Extensive landscaping has been carried out and a small building has been erected.

The county council issued an enforcement notice in relation to the work in December 2020.

The order called for the removal of a roadway and the replacement of 100mm of soil to restore the site to its original state for agricultural use.

The council also ordered the removal of a stone platform and the removal of the access to the beach and the replanting of trees and vegetation compatible with the adjoining species.

The landowner has also been ordered to remove all water and electrical infrastructure from the site.

In response to a query, Donegal County Council said an active enforcement case is open in relation to the development.













