Plans lodged for Culdaff food processing plant which will employ 30 staff

Plans have been lodged to open a food processing plant at a former furniture store between Culdaff and Malin.
Joseph Doherty of Juileet Ltd has applied to Donegal County Council for planning permission for the change of use of the former furniture store at Drumaville, Culdaff.
Documentation lodged within the application states that the proposal will facilitate the relocation of an existing food production facility employing 30 full and part-time staff.
The plans include minor alterations to elevations, the decommissioning of an existing entrance onto the R238 road and the formation of a new entrance onto a local road.
The proposals at the 1,000 square metre facility also include the erection of roadside signage, on-site car parking for 48 vehicles and boundary security fencing.
A decision on the application is due in October.
