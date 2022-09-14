Search

14 Sept 2022

Donegal man to go on trial over violent disorder incident in Ballybofey

The man will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court after a book of evidence was served on him this week

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

A book of evidence has been served on a man charged with violent disorder.

Stephen Crerand, of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny, is charged in connection with an incident in Ballybofey on May 7, 2017.

Crerand will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court on two charges.

The 38-year-old appeared at Letterkenny District Court before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham this week. Garda Adam Daly gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Crerand.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be forwarded for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commenced on October 18, 2022.

Crerand did not speak during the brief hearing. Judge Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order in relation to videotapes of interviews.

The accused is charged that, at Cheers Bar, Main Street, Ballybofey, on the date in question, he committed violent disorder in that he with other persons used or threatened to use unlawful violence and such conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at said place to fear for his or another person’s safety.

The offence is contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

Crerand also faces a criminal damage charge.

Solicitor Donagh Cleary said that given the nature of the charges - which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment - he was applying for two counsel.

Judge Cunningham granted legal aid to Mr Cleary and assigned two counsel.

News

