Celebration plans for Father Eamonn Kelly’s 60th birthday this weekend

Father Eamonn Kelly will celebrate his sixtieth birthday this weekend and arrangements are underway to organise a party for him.

The Parish Priest of Convoy, Drumkeen and Raphoe is well known across the county in regards to his work in raising money for Mary’s Meals. The organisation’s vision is that every child deserves one meal a day in their place of education. It is hoped that people who have more than they need will support or donate to the deserving organisation.

The priest has penned books, organised events, participated in sponsored walks and promoted the charity over the course of many long years. Any donations received by the generous-hearted priest on his birthday event in Convoy will go towards Mary’s Meals.

Roisin Gordon who lives in the Convoy area is busy organising the event which will take place in St Mary’s Community Hall at 8pm on Friday, September 16.

A host of stars are going to perform on the evening amongst which will be Mad Marcus, Patsy O’Hagan, Fergus Cleary and fittingly students from local national schools. Many are delighted that octogenarian, John McGlinchey, will perform on Friday.

Irish dancers Matthew and Sarah McHugh will be a treat to see take to the stage.

Ms Gordon said: “Th MC on the evening Andy Mc Granaghan. There will be music, tea, buns and cakes. It will be a great night.”

Ms Gordon says anyone who would like to cook or bake for the event are more than welcome. People are invited to lend a hand at the events as well. If you would like to donate or help, please contact Roisin Gordon on 087 978 3581.