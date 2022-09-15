Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Eva Peoples, St Johnston

- Carl Fisher, Castlefin

- Ray McCabe, Fahan

- Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

- Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

- James Murray, Ballybofey

- Hughie Gallagher, Gortahork

- Bridget Patricia Ward, Glenties

- Angela Brennan-Nordal, Dungloe

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

Eva Peoples, St Johnston



The death occurred, in the Donegal Hospice, of Eva Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, sons and daughters Brendan, Kate, Sean, Yvonne, Sheila, Gerald, grandchildren Trevor, James, Richard, Paul and Lee, she will be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, James (wife Ann), Florence, Dermott (wife Mary-Ann), Caroline (husband Liam Docherty) Jai, Margaret, Bridget (husband Matthew Cregan), her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will respose at her late residence, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston, from 3pm on Thursday afternoon and all day Friday, with Rosary at 6pm on both evenings.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.15am, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Carl Fisher, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Edgewater Nursing Home, Derry of Carl Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 1.30pm for service in Monellan Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Ray McCabe, Fahan

The death has occurred of Ray McCabe (née McElhinney) Letter, Fahan at Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard and brother Danny; much loved mother of Damien, Catherine, Patrick and Edel and dear sister of John and Liam; deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

The death has occurred peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Evelyn McGregor, (née Turner), Swords, County Dublin and formerly of Raphoe.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, daughters Emma and Jill, sons Iain and Gareth, her adoring grandchildren, sister Gail, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Edward Doogan (known as Martin), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Erne Street.

Predeceased by his mother Mary Anne, father Edward, sister Philomena and daughter Emma, he will be sadly missed by Shaun, Rebecca, brother John and all extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. House Private Please.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2pm. Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

James Murray, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, of James Murray, 284 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of son Noel, daughters Olivia, Brigeen, Joanne, and the late baby Sonya; dearly loved brother of Tom, Patrick, Anthony and the late William, sister Annie and the late Mary Rose, Frances, Carmel; deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass Will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, If so desired, to the Alzheimer Society Of Ireland Dunfril House Units 4 & 5, Chestnut Road, Ballybofey, c/o any family member.

Hughie Gallagher, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Middle Keeldrum, Gortahork, F92 DP63.



Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Nan, survived by his sisters Breid, Madge, Kathleen, Ellen and brother Danny, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Bridget Patricia Ward, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Patricia (Pat) Ward, Edininfagh, Glenties, F94 XD26 and formerly Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Owen, brothers Christy and Michael and sister Maura; sadly missed by her sons David and Kevin and daughter Anne-Marie, sisters Margaret, Josephine and Anne and brothers Peter and Jimmy.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday going to the Church of the Holy Family, Edininfagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Brennan-Nordal, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Florida of Angela Brennan-Nordal (née Sweeney), formerly of Ardcrone House, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Predeceased by her first husband Neil Brennan, Meenacross and late husband Nev Nordal, Florida.

The Funeral Mass will take place at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Florida on Thursday morning at 11am.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

