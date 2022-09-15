Accident in Strabane causes traffic problems for Lifford

Lifford bridge
Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Strabane involving a motorcyclist.
The single-vehicle collision was reported just after 10.20am this morning, (Thursday).
Police are on the scene and drivers are advised to use an alternative route to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Gardaí say access to Strabane from Lifford is limited at present and diversions are in place. They have asked everyone to use an alternative route if possible.
