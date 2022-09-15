Search

15 Sept 2022

Letterkenny man injured two nightclub bouncers in late night incident

The man went on a drinking spree having attended a football match locally earlier that day, Letterkenny District Court heard

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man bit a bouncer at a Letterkenny nightclub and gave another a black eye.

Letterkenny District Court heard that Dominic Dwyer attacked two members of security at the Pule Nightclub.

Dwyer, now aged 23 and from Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny, went on a drinking spree after going to watch a football match earlier that day in October 2019.

Gardaí were called to the nightclub at 2am and saw staff restrain Dwyer.

Mr Kieran Dillon, solicitor for Dwyer, said his client was socialising that night having beet at a football match.

Following an incident inside the nightclub, Dwyer was ejected from the premises.

Head doorman Michael Carroll sustained a black eye when a door burst open as Dwyer was being removed. The court heard that Dwyer bit another bouncer, who required medial attention at hospital.

Dwyer was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he was charged with two counts of assault causing harm.

Mr Dillon told the court that Dwyer was apologetic and remorseful.

Mr Dillon said that a security guard’s hand was around Dwyer’s mouth. He said Dwyer felt ‘desperate’ and his client admitted to biting the man.

Dwyer, his solicitor said, was on medication which had been prescribed by a psychiatrist at the time and Mr Dillon asked the court to be as lenient as possible, adding that drink, combined with medication, was a factor on the night in question.

Dwyer had a previous conviction for the production of an article in the course of a dispute.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham asked for the submission of a victim impact statement and also ordered the preparation of a Probation and Welfare Report on Dwyer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media