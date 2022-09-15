Letterkenny man injured two nightclub bouncers in late night incident

A man bit a bouncer at a Letterkenny nightclub and gave another a black eye.

Letterkenny District Court heard that Dominic Dwyer attacked two members of security at the Pule Nightclub.

Dwyer, now aged 23 and from Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny, went on a drinking spree after going to watch a football match earlier that day in October 2019.

Gardaí were called to the nightclub at 2am and saw staff restrain Dwyer.

Mr Kieran Dillon, solicitor for Dwyer, said his client was socialising that night having beet at a football match.

Following an incident inside the nightclub, Dwyer was ejected from the premises.

Head doorman Michael Carroll sustained a black eye when a door burst open as Dwyer was being removed. The court heard that Dwyer bit another bouncer, who required medial attention at hospital.

Dwyer was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station where he was charged with two counts of assault causing harm.

Mr Dillon told the court that Dwyer was apologetic and remorseful.

Mr Dillon said that a security guard’s hand was around Dwyer’s mouth. He said Dwyer felt ‘desperate’ and his client admitted to biting the man.

Dwyer, his solicitor said, was on medication which had been prescribed by a psychiatrist at the time and Mr Dillon asked the court to be as lenient as possible, adding that drink, combined with medication, was a factor on the night in question.

Dwyer had a previous conviction for the production of an article in the course of a dispute.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham asked for the submission of a victim impact statement and also ordered the preparation of a Probation and Welfare Report on Dwyer.