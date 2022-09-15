Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Brendan Boyle, Manorcunningham

- Marie McGinley, Donegal Town / Inver

- Eva Peoples, St Johnston

- Carl Fisher, Castlefin

- Ray McCabe, Fahan

- Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

- Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

- James Murray, Ballybofey

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

Brendan Boyle, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at The Donegal Hospice of Brendan Boyle, Errity, Manorcunningham F92 VF95.

Predeceased by his parents Manus and Ellen, sister Ann and brothers John, Manus and Seamus' deeply missed by wife Caroline, daughters Priscilla and Robyn, sons Dilan and Brendan; grandchildren Lorcan, Jay and Saoirse, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Friday from 12 noon until 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon until 10pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.45am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards to the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Disease Association and The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Marie McGinley Donegal Town / Inver

The peaceful death has occurred of Marie Mc Ginley (née Prendiville), Brookfield, Donegal Town and formerly of Castleogary, Inver.

Loving wife of Brendan, devoted mother of Michelle, Andrew, Kieran and Darren; adoring Granny to Fionnuala, Morgan, Ciarán, Flynn, Freya, Danny, Oisín and Alannah. Deepest sympathies to her sisters Teresa, Peg and Elish, her brothers in-law James, Tony and Tom, sister in-law Ann and to all the Mc Ginley and Prendiville family and friends. She is now eternally united with her brother Michael, son in-law James and her grandchildren Conor, Darragh and Carla.

Her remains will repose in Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles (eircode: F94 WN24) on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm and Friday from 4pm, with removal from there at 5.30pm going to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, Inver (eircode F94EH10) to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to As Darragh Did and /or The Alzheimers Society of Ireland

Eva Peoples, St Johnston

The death occurred, in the Donegal Hospice, of Eva Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, sons and daughters Brendan, Kate, Sean, Yvonne, Sheila, Gerald, grandchildren Trevor, James, Richard, Paul and Lee, she will be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, James (wife Ann), Florence, Dermott (wife Mary-Ann), Caroline (husband Liam Docherty) Jai, Margaret, Bridget (husband Matthew Cregan), her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston on Thursday and all day Friday, with Rosary at 6pm on both evenings.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.15am, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Carl Fisher, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Edgewater Nursing Home, Derry of Carl Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 1.30pm for service in Monellan Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Ray McCabe, Fahan

The death has occurred of Ray McCabe (née McElhinney) Letter, Fahan at Donegal Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard and brother Danny; much loved mother of Damien, Catherine, Patrick and Edel and dear sister of John and Liam; deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

The death has occurred peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Evelyn McGregor, (née Turner), Swords, County Dublin and formerly of Raphoe.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, daughters Emma and Jill, sons Iain and Gareth, her adoring grandchildren, sister Gail, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Edward Doogan (known as Martin), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Erne Street.

Predeceased by his mother Mary Anne, father Edward, sister Philomena and daughter Emma, he will be sadly missed by Shaun, Rebecca, brother John and all extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. House Private Please.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2pm. Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

James Murray, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, of James Murray, 284 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of son Noel, daughters Olivia, Brigeen, Joanne, and the late baby Sonya; dearly loved brother of Tom, Patrick, Anthony and the late William, sister Annie and the late Mary Rose, Frances, Carmel; deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass Will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, If so desired, to the Alzheimer Society Of Ireland Dunfril House Units 4 & 5, Chestnut Road, Ballybofey, c/o any family member.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

