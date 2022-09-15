Search

15 Sept 2022

Andrew McGinley’s moving tribute on the sad passing of his mother Marie

"I’m sure snuggles and cuddles will be involved"

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There is much sadness in Donegal Town and Inver at the death of Marie McGinley, beloved grandmother of Conor, Darragh and Carla.

The three children were tragically killed by their mother in January 2020. Their father Andrew McGinley posted on the Conors Clips Twitter Account: “Conor, Darragh & Carla’s beloved Granny Marie has left us to spend an eternity reading bedtime stories to them. I’m sure snuggles and cuddles will be involved. 

“A devoted mother and granny and lifelong love of Grandad Brendan.”

Marie McGinley (née Prendiville) of Brookfield, Donegal Town and formerly of Castleogary, Inver, will repose at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday, from 5pm to 8pm and Friday from 4pm, with removal from there at 5.30pm going to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, Inver to arrive at 6pm. 

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to As Darragh Did or The Alzheimers Society of Ireland 

Predeceased by her brother Michael, son in-law James and her grandchildren Conor, Darragh and Carla, Marie will be greatly missed by her husband Brendan; children Michelle, Andrew, Kieran and Darren; grandchildren Fionnuala, Morgan, Ciarán, Flynn, Freya, Danny, Oisín and Alannah; sisters Teresa, Peg and Elish; brothers in-law James, Tony and Tom, sister in-law Ann and the wider McGinley and Prendiville family and friends.

