Search

15 Sept 2022

Councillor raises concern over dangerous Creeslough road

Cllr says the people of Creeslough want road issues addressed

Councillor raises concern over dangerous Creeslough road

Photograph Michael Mc Clafferty

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

15 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

An independent councillor has said a part of the road in the town of Creeslough is proving dangerous as a lot of vehicles are crossing over a continuous white line when high vehicles are parked along the street. 

Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said that people have contacted him and highlighted a number of issues that they feel need addressed amongst which are vision impairment at the juncture and vehicles crossing the white line to overtake large vehicles. 

He said: I have raised the issue in relation to town safety with Donegal County Council. People are asking for a crossing point, a pelican crossing or some other type of safety mechanism to be put in place. It is a seriously dangerous situation. As the photo shows, if high vehicles are parked on the side of the road a lot of vehicles cross the white line."

Week-long celebration of Irish authors and books takes place this October

Mr Mc Clafferty said he hoped the road would attract funding over time. Correspondence from Donegal County Council to the councillor said the issue in relation to the road had been discussed with the road design department on Friday last. 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media