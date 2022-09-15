Councillor raises concern over dangerous Creeslough road

Photograph Michael Mc Clafferty
An independent councillor has said a part of the road in the town of Creeslough is proving dangerous as a lot of vehicles are crossing over a continuous white line when high vehicles are parked along the street.
Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said that people have contacted him and highlighted a number of issues that they feel need addressed amongst which are vision impairment at the juncture and vehicles crossing the white line to overtake large vehicles.
He said: I have raised the issue in relation to town safety with Donegal County Council. People are asking for a crossing point, a pelican crossing or some other type of safety mechanism to be put in place. It is a seriously dangerous situation. As the photo shows, if high vehicles are parked on the side of the road a lot of vehicles cross the white line."
Mr Mc Clafferty said he hoped the road would attract funding over time. Correspondence from Donegal County Council to the councillor said the issue in relation to the road had been discussed with the road design department on Friday last.
