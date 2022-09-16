A unique online event takes place on Thursday evening next on how Donegal is inspiring creative women of the world.

This event, organised by Donegal County Council and AwakenHub, is being hosted as part of Donegal Connect and will feature well-known producer and originator of Riverdance and one of this year's recipients of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards, Moya Doherty.

The panel will be expertly moderated by Irish-American Mary Ann Pierce, AwakenHub’s New York-based Global Diaspora Ambassador and CEO founder of MAP Digital Inc. and she will also be joined by Eileen Rafferty, a film producer who has returned from London to Donegal in order to co-found The Bothy in Gaoth Dobhair and Dr Isobel Cunningham, a former dancer who returned to full-time education after spending five years touring the world with Riverdance – The Show.

Isobel has a PhD entitled ‘Evolution and Formation of Entrepreneurial Founding Teams in the Video Games Industry and today lectures in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at ATU Donegal

The event will include a short address from Anne Marie Conlon, head of economic development with the council, outlining the many reasons why Donegal is a great place to start or build a business – whether you are returning home or looking to relocate.

This event is free to attend and is likely to be particularly appealing to the Donegal Diaspora and those who currently work in the creative industries, however, all are welcome to what promises to be an interesting and inspiring hour with these creative women of the world.

Book your place at Donegal Inspires Creative Women of the World Tickets on Eventbrite