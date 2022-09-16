Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Brendan Doherty, Letterkenny and formerly of Inch Island

- Father Edward C Doherty (Neilie Phelimy), Connecticut and formerly of Clonmany

- Marie McGrath, Toulette, Burt

- Brendan Boyle, Manorcunningham

- Marie McGinley, Donegal Town / Inver

- Eva Peoples, St Johnston

- Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

- Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon

Brendan Doherty, Letterkenny and formerly of Inch Island

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Brendan Doherty, Apartment 7, Sunnyside, Port Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Much-loved son of Kathleen and the late Charlie, dear brother of Rose, John B, Dermot, Maeve, Cathal, Donal, Eithne and Mary Claire.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Father Edward C Doherty (Neilie Phelimy), Connecticut and formerly of Clonmany

The death has occurred in Connecticut, USA of Father Edward C Doherty (Neilie Phelimy), Connecticut and formerly of Claggin, Urris, Clonmany.

A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, September 16 in St Michael’s Chapel, Urris at 10am followed by burial of ashes in the Family Plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Marie McGrath, Toulette, Burt

The death has taken place at her residence of Marie McGrath, Toulette, Burt. Predeceased by her parents Kevin and Mary Ann Dowds, her twin brothers Patrick and George and her infant brother Martin and her Grandson Steven.



Beloved wife of Anthony, much-loved mother of Annamarie, Majella, Ursula and Martin and dear sister of Edward and Thomas. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.



Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm this evening Thursday, September 15.



Removal from her home on Saturday, September 17 at 10.15am to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Maire’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Brendan Boyle, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at The Donegal Hospice of Brendan Boyle, Errity, Manorcunningham F92 VF95.

Predeceased by his parents Manus and Ellen, sister Ann and brothers John, Manus and Seamus. Deeply missed by his wife Caroline, daughters Priscilla and Robyn, sons Dilan and Brendan; grandchildren Lorcan, Jay and Saoirse, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Friday from 12 noon until 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon until 10pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.45am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards to the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Disease Association and The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Marie McGinley Donegal Town / Inver

The peaceful death has occurred of Marie Mc Ginley (née Prendiville), Brookfield, Donegal Town and formerly of Castleogary, Inver.

Loving wife of Brendan, devoted mother of Michelle, Andrew, Kieran and Darren; adoring granny to Fionnuala, Morgan, Ciarán, Flynn, Freya, Danny, Oisín and Alannah. Deepest sympathies to her sisters Teresa, Peg and Elish, her brothers in-law James, Tony and Tom, sister in-law Ann and to all the Mc Ginley and Prendiville family and friends. She is now eternally united with her brother Michael, son-in-law James and her grandchildren Conor, Darragh and Carla.

Her remains will repose in Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles (eircode: F94 WN24) on on Friday from 4pm with removal from there at 5.30pm going to St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, Inver (eircode F94EH10) to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to As Darragh Did and /or The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Eva Peoples, St Johnston

The death occurred, in the Donegal Hospice, of Eva Peoples, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Predeceased by her husband Jim, sons and daughters Brendan, Kate, Sean, Yvonne, Sheila, Gerald, grandchildren Trevor, James, Richard, Paul and Lee, she will be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, James (wife Ann), Florence, Dermott (wife Mary-Ann), Caroline (husband Liam Docherty) Jai, Margaret, Bridget (husband Matthew Cregan), her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, 398 Ard Baithin, St Johnston today, Friday, with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday at 10.15am, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Evelyn McGregor, Dublin / Raphoe

The death has occurred peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Evelyn McGregor, (née Turner), Swords, County Dublin and formerly of Raphoe.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, daughters Emma and Jill, sons Iain and Gareth, her adoring grandchildren, sister Gail, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

