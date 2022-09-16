Letterkenny Chamber extending its influence to Gaoth Dobhair

The gteic@Gaoth Dobhair building in Gaoth Dobhair
Letterkenny Chamber is holding an event in Gaoth Dobhair on Tuesday, September 27 at 12 noon in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair.
This is a short meet and greet event supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta.
Visitors are being encouraged to network with other businesses and find out about the work of the Letterkenny Chamber.
"For the Chamber this is an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the region and to understand your specific business issues," a spokesperson said.
The Chamber is a representative body with over 250 members across the North-West and is a key stakeholder in County Donegal and as such, they are very keen to hear from businesses from all locations.
To book your place e-mail toni@letterkennychamber.com or text (087) 2130495.
