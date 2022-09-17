Search

17 Sept 2022

Progress is being made on development of forty-five houses in Dungloe

"It’s great to see the progress and hopefully building will commence early next year" - Cllr Gallagher

Photograph Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

17 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Progress is being made on a new housing development which could see forty-five houses built on a site at Chapel Road in Dungloe.  

Site clearance is due to begin shortly. 

Councillors Marie Therese Gallagher and Noreen McGarvey have both welcomed news of the development.

An archaeologist has been appointed to carry out investigation works on the Dungloe site this month and a quantity surveying consultant has been appointed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said: "Progress is being made on the new housing development on Chapel road, site clearance will start shortly and the next stage after detail design is to get stage 3 approval from the department with the project to be tendered in early 2023. It’s great to see the progress and hopefully building will commence early next year with a twelve to eighteen month completion estimate."

News

