Family and friends remember the late Joe Carlin at art exhibition

An art exhibition to mark the first anniversary of much-loved Joe Carlin was attended by all those who cared for him at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) today, Saturday.

People who worked with Joe, his family and his friends all shared memories of the talented artist amidst his paintings which were set along the walls in the Letterkenny-based institution.

Joe Carlin was very talented artist from the Crossroads, Killygordon. Last year, he died from cancer at the age of 54.

At the ATU this afternoon, people shared memories about Joe - many remembering a bright, kind, friendly man who is very much missed. Joe's son James said that he and his family had decided to hold the exhibition as a way of remembering his late father.

He said: "We were just trying to figure a way to celebrate his one-year anniversary. Me, Anna and Stephen thought about it and we thought that this would be a great opportunity for us to see all the friends and people who were close to him - who we wouldn't see normally."

The family moved house this year and as they were cleaning out the shed they came across a scrap book - which was full of Joe's old paintings. Some of the paintings stem back as far as three decades.

"You can see some sketches here that he made," James said.

James said that so far - none of the family has followed in their father's footsteps and lifted a paint brush but today's events may prove an inspiration to one of them.

Over forty of Joe’s art displays were exhibited at the event and proceeds from the event will be donated to the Oncology Day Unit, a service that supported Joe during his cancer treatment. The family thanks all those who donated.