Walk together for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk this Sunday

Over two thousand people in Donegal live with Dementia and tomorrow people are encouraged to champion their cause by walking together in the Drumboe woods, Stranorlar.
The walk begins at 11.30 and people are being encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.
Local Champion, Jennifer Carr, and people from across the county will be walking together for the third successive Alzheimer’s Memory Walk. The event is proudly supported by Irish Life.
Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.
There are 2,451 people living with dementia in the county.
