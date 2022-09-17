Henry O'Donnell swims to commemorate two-year anniversary of Finswim

Two years ago today, on September 17 the Finswim expedition began Carrickfin Beach. The epic journey was undertaken by Henry O'Donnell and to celebrate this morning he swam 10-kilometres.

The expedition raised money for Water Safety Ireland and The Irish Cancer Society. His well documented journey seen him become Ambassador for Water Safety Ireland (WFI) in July, last. Despite Covid restrictions, the swimming teacher continued on to finish his journey when it was safe and right to do so.

Mr O'Donnell says the role is a very senior and important role. He said it was an honour to be given such a role with WSI: "I will work closely with the WSI Board, CEO and team to offer water safety experience, knowledge and skills to further enhance water safety and drowning prevention programmes throughout Ireland."

The swimmer has half a century of experience at sea which includes sea and pool swimming, lifeguard, military specialist diver, ICC boat licence, VHF and other radiotelephony qualifications.

The patron of the WFI, the President Michael D Higgins and Mr O'Donnell are proactively promoting and creating awareness around water safety and drowning.

The native Irish speaker said: Safety first. A ring buoy could save a life. Wearing a high-viz bright-coloured swimming hat could save your life."

In his role, the athlete is set to engage with organisations in Ireland and abroad including the President's office, universities, educational institutions, emergency services, inland, coastal and offshore entities, corporate, sporting, cultural, local authorities, government bodies and others to help further futureproof and work of WSI.

Mr O'Donnell hopes to keep abreast of new water safety developments and will travel within Ireland and abroad to ensure he is well informed in his role.

He profusely thanked all those associated with the role, the media, the WSI and all other bodies for their help and support.